Sports minister Kiren Rijiju finalises blueprint for National Sports University

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday finalised the blueprint of the Sports University">National Sports University which will be set up in Imphal.

The sports minister in a meeting said that the work must begin at the earliest and the project must be expedited.

A detailed presentation was made to the minister regarding the design, layout and architectural specifications of the project.

The construction work of the university is expected to start at an early date.

The Sports University">National Sports University is going to be first-of-its-kind and it will be a specialised sports university which will impart courses on sports science, sports technology, sports management, sports coaching. It will also function as the national training centre for select sports disciplines, at par with international practices.

The foundation stone of the first sports university in the country was laid in March 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kiren Rijiju was announced as the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on May 31. (ANI)

