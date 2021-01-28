Sports Minister presents awards to winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday distributed awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux.

Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, followed by Tripura tableau and Uttarakhand tableau.

"In the Republic Day parade, Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, Tripura tableau second and Uttarakhand tableau third prize. Congratulation @myogiadityanath Ji, @BjpBiplab Ji, @tsrawatbjp Ji. #RepublicDay," Rijiju tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the minister wrote: "More glimpses from the function to handover awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux from States/UTs and different Ministries."



"I want to congratulate all of them. The spirit of Republic Day was still there even after two days. I would like to congratulate all the participants," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju on Wednesday concluded the second edition of the "Fit India School Week" program in the presence of senior dignitaries of the sports and education ministry.

To celebrate the "Fit India School Week" program, a live virtual demonstration of the event was given by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya -2, Naval Base, Kochi who performed Suraya Namaskar, free-hand exercises, aerobics, dance, and extempore performance online.

Appreciating their performance, Rijiju said in a statement, "While we run the Fit India Mission, it is being driven by the Education Ministry, the schools and the people of India, especially the children. I am so happy to see that schools across India have adopted Fit India Week celebrations in such a way that Fitness has become an integral part of school life and I relish the movement when I join such active and intelligent students.

"While attending the event in person, one gets a different dimension and practical feeling, I could feel the vibe of the school week celebrations in Kochi, while sitting here in Delhi," he added. (ANI)

