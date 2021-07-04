Sports Minister Rijiju congratulates shot put para-athletes for qualifying for Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday congratulated shot put para-athletes for qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagyashri Jadhav (Women's F-34), Soman Rana (Men's F-57), and Arvind (Men's F-35) have all qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I congratulate the Shot Put Para athletes for securing qualification to the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics at the trials held this week. Well done Bhagyashri Jadhav (Women's F34), Soman Rana (Men's F57) and Arvind (Men's F35). #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted.

The Sports Minister also congratulated para-athletes for qualifying in the Club Throw F51 event at the Tokyo Paralympics

"I congratulate our champion Para Athletes for qualifying in the Club Throw F51 event at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations to @AmitParalympian and Dharmbir in the men's event and Kashish Lakra in the women's event. #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju said Indian para-athletes are working hard to win medals in the upcoming Games.



"Indian para-athletes are always working hard to win medals for the nation. Congratulations to Navdeep, Ranjeet Bhati, Tek Chand, and veteran @DevJhajharia for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics," Rijiju said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Mariyappan Thangavelu, the 2016 Rio Gold Medalist in the men's high jump, has been selected as the captain of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, set to be held from August 24 to September 5.

"Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik had told ANI.

She went on to add that there were challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is happy that the athletes have had good preparations going into the Games.

"PCI is very proud of the fact that despite challenging situations, we have been able to keep our athletes in great physical and mental shape, not let their motivation down. We had continuous contact with them. It has been very challenging since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to make some really bold decisions in the welfare of the athletes," said Malik.

"This year's March National Meet was very important. There was a difficult time in getting the trials done, to be able to make the SOP, we want to thank the Sports Authority of India. Secretary sir personally overlooked the arrangements at the JLN Stadium.

"We took extra care to make the trials a world-class affair, we want to give it a feel of an international event. We had provided the athletes with every possible facility. We made sure Covid-19 protocols were strictly followed, the timetable was made in such a way that there was no crowding. This is the first time that trials of the para-athletics were done in such a way," she added. (ANI)

