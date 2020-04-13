Sports Minister Rijiju, SAI officials resume office with 'all precautions'

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials on Monday resumed their office with all the precautionary measures against coronavirus outbreak, including social distancing and wearing masks.

"Officers of the Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry have resumed work from today. @KirenRijiju attended office at SAI at 9.30am. He said all precautions, including social distancing, wearing masks, temperature checks will be followed strictly to ensure complete safety," Rijiju retweeted a post from his office's handle.



Rijiju said all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and only senior officials and minimum required staff will be coming to the office.

"Only senior officials and minimum required staff will be coming to the office today onwards. We will follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19," Rijiju told ANI after arriving at the SAI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. Modi will again address the nation at 10 am on April 14, the last day of the ongoing lockdown.

During a meeting last week, several chief ministers had suggested to the Centre that an extension of the lockdown may be considered amid surging coronavirus cases across the country.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

