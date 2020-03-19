Sports Ministry advises all federations to suspend competitions till mid April

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In the wake of Covid-19, the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry on Thursday advised "all sports organisations and their affiliate units" to suspend all the events, competitions or selection trials until April 15.

However, the Tokyo-bound athletes are allowed to get trained within the campus and can continue their preparations.

"Training of athletes preparing for Olympics 2020 may continue subject to following restrictions: (i) no exposure to athlete be allowed from outside in the campus where training is underway. (ii) no coach, technical/support staff, athlete etc., presently not in the training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following the quarantine protocols," the statement said.

Many sporting events within the country and across the world have been affected by the Covid-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled.

Earlier today, India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

