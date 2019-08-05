Sports Ministry congratulates Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal at Poland Open

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday conveyed congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal in women's 53kg category at Poland Open.

"Many congratulations to Vinesh Phogat on winning the gold in women's 53 kg #wrestling at #PolandOpen," Department of Sports MYAS tweeted.



Phogat prevailed 3-2 over Poland's Roksana in the final on August 4. Following her win, she took to Twitter to share happiness.

The Indian wrestler said competing against strong opponents forces her to come out of her comfort zone, push her limits and teaches her important lessons.

"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits, and teaches important lessons! Happy with my performance at the #PolandOpen Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Phogat tweeted.

Phogat expressed gratitude to her coach, physiotherapist, Sports Ministry and Wrestling Federation of India.

"As always, thank you to everyone out there for the constant stream of good wishes, love, and support. A big thank you to my coach Woller Akos, physio Rucha, @IndiaSports, @FederationWrest, and @OGQ_India," she said.

The Indian wrestler had won at Grand Prix of Spain and Yasar Dogu International in Istanbul last month. (ANI)

