Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (centre) after winning gold at Poland Open (Photo/Vinesh Phogat Twitter)
Sports Ministry congratulates Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal at Poland Open

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday conveyed congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal in women's 53kg category at Poland Open.
"Many congratulations to Vinesh Phogat on winning the gold in women's 53 kg #wrestling at #PolandOpen," Department of Sports MYAS tweeted.

Phogat prevailed 3-2 over Poland's Roksana in the final on August 4. Following her win, she took to Twitter to share happiness.
The Indian wrestler said competing against strong opponents forces her to come out of her comfort zone, push her limits and teaches her important lessons.
"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits, and teaches important lessons! Happy with my performance at the #PolandOpen Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Phogat tweeted.
Phogat expressed gratitude to her coach, physiotherapist, Sports Ministry and Wrestling Federation of India.
"As always, thank you to everyone out there for the constant stream of good wishes, love, and support. A big thank you to my coach Woller Akos, physio Rucha, @IndiaSports, @FederationWrest, and @OGQ_India," she said.
The Indian wrestler had won at Grand Prix of Spain and Yasar Dogu International in Istanbul last month. (ANI)

Graham Thorpe urges England to 'show character'

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): England batting coach Graham Thorpe has urged his team to 'show character' after Australia batsmen put their side on a dominating position over the hosts in the first Ashes Test.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:34 IST

Teams won't let Australia win T20 WC at home: Suzie Bates

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates on Monday said the teams that will compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will try and not let defending champions Australia win the tournament on its home soil.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:15 IST

A dream come true, says Matthew Wade after scoring century in Ashes

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Mathew Wade, who scored a brilliant century to give ascendency to his side in the first Ashes Test, said that playing in the Ashes was a 'dream come true' for him.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:03 IST

Cricket Australia name national performance squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday announced its national performance squad that will work alongside Test legend Glenn McGrath in India.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:04 IST

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:26 IST

200 days to go until India take on Australia in ICC Women's T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India take on the defending champions Australia in the curtain-raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Florida T20I: Krunal Pandya credits fast bowlers for win against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): India left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya credited fast bowlers for guiding India to take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match T20Is against the West Indies here at Lauderhill.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:59 IST

Florida T20I: All-round India defeat Windies by 22 runs

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:28 IST

First Ashes Test: Smith shines as Australia end day four in...

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Steve Smith scored his second century in the opening Test match of the ongoing Ashes on Sunday to put Australia in a dominant position after the conclusion of day four at Edgbaston.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:56 IST

Manchester City defeats Liverpool, wins FA Community Shield

London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most number of sixes in T20Is

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

