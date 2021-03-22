Sports Ministry decides to extend Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Sports Ministry has decided to extend the Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Ministry has furnished an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) memorandum to the Ministry of Finance for extension/continuation of the Khelo India Scheme from 2021-22 to 2025- 26.

"An amount of Rs 8,750 crore has been estimated as a financial implication of the new Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26) in the EFC memorandum furnished to the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 657.71 crore has been allocated in the Budget Estimate (B.E.) for the year 2021-22 under the Khelo India Scheme," the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply on Monday informed Rajya Sabha.



Last week, Rijiju, in a written reply, informed Rajya Sabha that the central government is helping sportspersons across the country to obtain maximum quota for the Olympics and enhance their chances of winning medals.

"Preparation of Indian sportspersons and teams for international sports events including Olympics is an ongoing process. The Central Government is supporting sportspersons across the country including those from Tamil Nadu through National Sports Federations (NSFs) by providing financial assistance for training and participation of Indian teams in international tournaments abroad, holding of national and international tournaments in India, purchase of equipment, training of national teams/sportspersons under Indian and foreign coaches with requisite technical & scientific backup, thereby enabling the players to obtain maximum quota for participation in Olympics and enhance their chances of winning medals," Rijiju had said in a written reply.

Rijiju had also mentioned that Rs 13.73 crore had been released till then for the promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons under one vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities'. (ANI)

