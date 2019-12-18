Sports Ministry directs all NSFs to submit account details

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Sports Ministry on Wednesday directed all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to submit their account details.

The federations have also been asked to submit their accounts audited by a CAG">CAG empanelled chartered accountants (CA).

After doing this, there will not be a need for the sports ministry to obtain and scrutinise the bills and vouchers in each and every case.

The federations have also been asked to follow the guidelines and submit their claims audited by the CAG">CAG empanelled CA to SAI for the quick settlement of their claims before March 31, 2020.

If the NSFs fail to do so, their accounts would then not be settled. (ANI)

