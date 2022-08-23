Sports Ministry funds Bajrang and Deepak Punia's World Championship preparation in US

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding Olympic Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia's 19-day travel and training plan in Michigan, USA ahead of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month.

The International training has been cleared under the Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) with Commonwealth Games Gold Medalists Deepak and Bajrang set to fly out to Michigan on August 23.

Bajrang and Deepak are accompanied by coach Sujeet Mann and physiotherapist Dr Anand Kumar who will join them in a few days.



The duo will train at US's Michigan University under the University's head coach Sean Bormet who in the past has trained Olympic bronze medallist Myles Amine (86kg), Olympian Stevan Micic (57kg), Olympian Andy Hrovat (84kg) among many top athletes of the country.



The International camp is scheduled to last for 19 days with Deepak and Bajrang set to travel to Belgrade, Serbia for the World Wrestling Championships directly from the US.

Earlier this month, TOPS also sanctioned Olympic Silver Medalist Ravi Kumar Dhaiya's training session in Vladikavkaz, Russia, where he is currently training for the World Wrestling Championships. (ANI)

