Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh for ailing footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Sports Ministry has extended financial support of Rs 5 lakh to young Indian footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam, who has represented the country at various international tournaments, and is suffering from kidney failure.

The son of a rickshaw-puller, his family does not have the means to provide him the necessary treatment. He is presently at Shija Hospital in Manipur and is also suffering from a problem of blurred vision, along with the kidney problem.



Taking cognizance of his serious medical condition and the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the athlete under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

"The welfare of our athletes is of primary concern for the Government. Ramananda has represented the country on various occasions and contributed to Indian sport. To provide the best facilities, both off and on the field, is important because not only are athletes our national assets, they are also national icons so if we cannot ensure a life of dignity for them, then it would be impossible to motivate sportspersons who give up the best years of their life for sport," the Sports Minister said in a statement.



Earlier, veteran sports commentator Novy Kapadia was given financial assistance through the same fund. Sports Ministry has further asked needy sportspersons to apply for assistance through its website or write an email to the body. (ANI)

