Sports Ministry to fund Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's training-cum-competition tour in the Netherlands

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Of The Ministry Of Youth Affairs And Sports (MYAS) will finance Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's 13 days training and competition tour in the Hague, Netherland.

Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, will set out for Netherland on September 6 and would be training at the location from September 7 to 15.

TOPS financial assistance will cover Vishnu's flight, accommodation, local travel, and food costs among others, and will also provide him with an out-of-pocket allowance of $50 per day for any other expense he might incur.



Vishnu, who won the Bronze medal at the Under-21 World Championships in the year 2019 has been part of MYAS's TOPS scheme since before Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the top medal contenders for India at the Asian Games that are to take place next year.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme or TOPS was launched in 2014 under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India (GOI).

The TOPS Scheme has seen successes in the form of PV Sindhu (badminton) and Sakshi Malik (wrestling), who won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the 2016 Rio Olympics. TOPS athletes also won four medals including two gold in the paralympic games of 2016. At the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in 2018, 47 out of the 70 medal-winning athletes were supported by the TOPS scheme. (ANI)

