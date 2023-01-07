Sports Ministry to hold Mission Olympic Cell meeting in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport (MYAS) will host a meeting of Mission Olympic Cell on January 20 in Bhubaneswar.

This will be the first time that the MOC members, who usually meet in Delhi for their monthly meetings to select TOPS athletes, monitor and evaluate their performance and approve proposals of elite athletes for financial support, will hold a meeting outside the national capital.

The members, including ace ex-athletes Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, and Monalisa Baruah will also attend the Hockey World Cup match. The members are expected to watch India take on Wales for their final group-stage match on January 19.



"I am looking forward to attending the MOC in Bhubaneswar. AS MOC members we approve the training of athletes and their participation in international competitions. However, this will be the first-ever time that as MOC members we will all watch the players on the field. This gives us a chance to gauge their performances first-hand as well as to be part of their journey," Anju Bobby George said.

Generally, MOC members from across India travel to Delhi every month to discuss TOPS-related agenda.

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the meetings were moved to a virtual platform. Later a hybrid approach was adopted in one meeting is held virtually followed by a physical meeting. (ANI)

