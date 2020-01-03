Sports ministry to provide support to recurve archers competing in ASI Pune

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ths sports ministry on Friday announced that the government will be providing support to the national campers competing in Army Sports Institute (ASI) Pune.

The government will look after the boarding and lodging of the men's and women's recurve archers competing at the trials in the Pune,.which are slated to begin from tomorrow.

"No athlete attending a national camp or trail will have to pay for boarding and lodging. The government will provide support, like in previous cases, to the men's and women's recurve archers competing at the trials in the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, that starts on Jan 4," Kiren Rijiju office tweeted.



Stage two of the open trials is scheduled from January 4 to 7 while stage 3 will be from January 18 to 22.

Olympians Deepika Kumari, Bombayla Devi, Atanu Das, and 21 other archers were selected after Stage one trials at Sonepat in August 2019 and they formed a part of the national camp for Asian Archery Championships from Nov 22 to 28 last year.

But they have been exempted from the stage two trials. They would only take part in the stage three trials scheduled later this month. (ANI)

