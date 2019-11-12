Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga
Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise offences related to match-fixing

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match-fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".
If a person is found guilty of committing an offence related to corruption in sports, then he may find himself jailed for a term up to 10 years and he will also be required to pay various fines, ESPNcricinfo reported.
The newest legislation covers all sports and it is believed that the recent investigation by Anti Corruption Unit prompted this bill to be drafted.
Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando presented the bill in the parliament and former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga who is a now a cabinet minister supported the new legislation during parliamentary debates.
The country's Sports Ministry worked closely with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ACU during the process of drafting the bill.
The legislation not only seeks to punish any person related to a sport who is directly involved in fixing, but also those who provide inside information. Curators who prepare surfaces to suit betting operators or the match officials who deliberately misapply the rules for money can also face a jail term if found guilty.
It is also now illegal for former players and others involved in sports to provide corrupt figures access to current players. The bill also criminalises "acts of omission", which includes failure to report corrupt approaches. This means that Sri Lankan cricketers who are approached by corruptors now have to report these approaches not only to the ICC's ACU, but also to a Special Investigation Unit appointed by Sri Lanka's government.
Recently, Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was handed a two-year ban, with one year being suspended for not reporting a suspected match-fixing offer to the ICC's ACU.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been under investigation by the ICC's ACU since 2017. Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya was charged under the ICC Code and he was handed a two-year ban. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:09 IST

Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:26 IST

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Don't feel any pressure about winning Club World Cup: Liverpool...

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he does not feel any pressure about winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, but sees it as an opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:47 IST

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

IOA rejects new National Sports Code draft

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are present in the newly crafted draft.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:55 IST

Shane Watson appointed as President of ACA

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Manchester City were much better overall, says Rodri despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said that his club was 'much better overall' against Liverpool despite suffering a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:55 IST

West Indies white-wash Afghanistan after securing 5-wicket...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): West Indies defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the third ODI here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:38 IST

Messi will stay at Barcelona for next four-five years: Bartomeu

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that Lionel Messi will stay with the club for the next four-five years.

Read More
iocl