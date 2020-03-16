Srikanth urges people not to panic and help each other amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): As the concerns over coronavirus continue to rise in the country, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday urged people not to panic and help each other.

Srikanth took to Twitter to write: "In this tough time of #Covid_19 pandemic, let's make sure we don't panic and try our best to help each other. Let's maintain hygiene and be a responsible citizen! #IndiaFightsCorona."

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said.

Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

