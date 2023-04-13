STAIRS National Sports Meet: 3000 gold, silver medallists with 250 coaches to unite

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a not-for-profit organization working towards sports, education, health and skill development of children across India has announced the STAIRS National Sports Meet which is the culmination of the year-long Grassroots sports championships held in over 200 districts in 11 states of India. The meet which will be a two-day event (April 15 to April 16) will witness young participants from different districts performing their sporting talent on one platform to win the national titles.

The year-long sports championship organized by STAIRS witnessed participation from 20,000 players from over 200 districts and 11 states of India with support from a team of 960 trainers in 6 games. The final event will see participation from more than 3000 Gold and Silver medalists playing their STAIRS National level and 250 coaches for three sports categories; Yoga, Karate and Taekwondo. The Championship will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

Commenting on the year-long Sports Championship event, Siddhartha Upadhyay, President of STAIRS Foundation, Former Governing Council Member - Sports Authority of India, said, "We were thrilled with the overwhelming participation at both ends, the players, as well as the coaches. It only reflects the capabilities and potential of India to emerge as a sporting giant. The STAIRS National Sports Meet will be one of the biggest platforms for young India and the huge participation will be a testimony to India's potential in Sports."



The event will also serve as a platform to launch a first-of-its-kind program by STAIRS that aims at creating a sustained and quantifiable program to broad-base sports at the grassroots, thereby, enabling the sporting ecosystem to grow.

The inauguration of the STAIRS National Sports Meet and the launch of the new program will be held in the presence of prominent dignitaries to mark the day.

"We at STAIRS are committed to providing more such opportunities to young Indians so that they can lead a life of dignity. We will also be launching a new initiative, a program that will create more champions for the country. We must look at sports as an employment-enhancing vocational skill that can contribute to eradicating extreme hunger and poverty; promoting education, gender equality, and empowering youth." Upadhyay further said. (ANI)

