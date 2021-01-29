Star India renews its broadcast rights for Wimbledon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Star India has extended its broadcast rights for The Championships, Wimbledon, for the next three years (until 2023) with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

As a part of the long-standing association between the AELTC and Star India, viewers and fans will get to watch the world's top tennis players live in action on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Speaking on the renewed partnership with the AELTC, Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India, in a statement, said, "Wimbledon holds a rich tradition and is the most prestigious tennis event of the year. Star India and the AELTC have been partners in the Indian market for over a decade and we are delighted to extend our association for the next three years. This relationship adds to our tennis portfolio which already entails the French and the US Open, exclusively available on the Select Portfolio of channels on Star Sports and on Disney+ Hotstar. It helps fortify our position as the premier destination for marquee tennis and the home of sports for Indian fans."



Meanwhile, Mick Desmond, Commercial and Media Director, AELTC, said: "We are delighted to be renewing our long partnership with Star India to broadcast The Championships, Wimbledon in India. Wimbledon fans in India are among our most passionate, and it is a very important market for us, and so we are very pleased to see the coverage of our event continue under the stewardship of Star India across their impressive network."

The Wimbledon 2019 finale witnessed edge-of-the-seat action, showcasing world champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who competed in an epic five-set contest to decide the winner for the Gentlemen's Singles draw.

This year, the tournament will get underway from June 28 and will be played till July 11. (ANI)

