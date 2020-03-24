Stay indoors: Badminton Association of India to players

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Badminton Association of India on Tuesday advised all its players and officials to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The association also encouraged its players to keep a positive frame of mind in the ongoing situation.

"We, at Badminton Association of India, are deeply concerned with the well-being of all players, technical officials and the innumerable badminton fans out there. For your own safety and your loved ones, as well as the community at large, we urge you to stay at home," BAI secretary Ajay Singhania said in an official statement.

According to data compiled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 492, including 446 active cases.

Several districts have been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)