Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors to 2021-22 NBA title

Boston [US], June 17 (ANI): The Golden State Warriors won their third consecutive game of the Finals against Boston Celtics to clinch the 2021-22 NBA championship, 103-90.

The Celtics had managed to defeat the Bucks and Heat in the previous two rounds despite facing elimination, but could not repeat the feat for the third time.

After four Finals appearances, Stephen Curry took home his first-ever Finals MVP award, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the closeout Game 6 victory on Thursday.



The ultimate prize in the NBA is winning a championship, but from an individual standpoint, being named Finals MVP as the best player in the series stands as one of the most iconic awards in the league. The award has been handed out since 1969 and in 2009 was renamed the Bill Russell Finals MVP in honour of the Boston Celtics legend.

Michael Jordan holds the record for the most wins with six, while LeBron James has won it four times and Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan on three occasions.

GSW are now back on top of the mountain having won their fourth title in the past eight seasons.

The 4-2 series win makes Golden State the first team in the history of the North American league to win the title a season after finishing with the worst record in the NBA while rebuilding their squad.

It's the eighth time GSW have won the biggest title in the men's game. The Celtics were aiming to win a record 18th championship, but remain level with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA titles won by a single franchise. (ANI)

