Steve Waugh and Boris Baker to unite at Laureus World Sports Awards

Berlin [Germany], Jan 23 (ANI): Australian cricketing legend Steve Waugh and tennis players Boris Becker and Li Na will unite here for the landmark 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards on February 17.

The Award ceremony will be held at Verti Music Hall.

The Laureus World Sports ceremony will be attended by football World Cup winners Cafu, Alessandro Del Piero, Carles Puyol, and Francesco Totti.

The Awards ceremony will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Athletes like Michael Johnson, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Daley Thompson and Rugby players Sean Fitzpatrick, Brian O'Driscoll, Morne du Plessis, and Hugo Porta will mark their presence at the ceremony.

Cyclists Fabian Cancellara and Chris Hoy along with gymnasts Nadia Comaneci, Alexey Nemov and Li Xiaopeng will grace the evening.

Skateboarder Tony Hawk; swimmers Missy Franklin, Dawn Fraser, and Mark Spitz; motorsport star Giacomo Agostini, Emerson Fittipaldi, table tennis player Deng Yaping; Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson and Winter sports players Maria Hofl-Riesch, Franz Klammer, and Katarina Witt will also attend the awards ceremony. (ANI)