Stupendous performances by our archers in WC will inspire upcoming talent: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian archers for putting on a stupendous show in the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

He also said that this will inspire upcoming talent in the field of archery.

"The last few days have witnessed stupendous performances by our archers at the World Cup. Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das, and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire upcoming talent in this field," Modi tweeted.

Deepika Kumari completed a trifecta of gold medals on Sunday afternoon with her victory in the recurve women's event at the third stage of the ongoing 2021 Archery World Cup.

Archer Deepika on Monday regained the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings.

India's ace archer Deepika defeated Russia's Elena Osipova 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and it was the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well on Sunday.

Deepika was born and brought up in a lower-middle-class family in the Ratu area on the outskirts of Ranchi. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver and her mother is a part of the nursing staff.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down.

India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday had bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.(ANI)