Suhas LY aims gold at Asian Games after Bronze in Spanish Level II Para-Badminton International 2023

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Para-Shuttler and Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Yathiraj arrived at IGI airport after winning a bronze medal in Spanish Para-Badminton International from Spain.

The para-athlete was ecstatic after the win and said that winning laurels for the country is paramount.



"It's a happy moment and nothing is greater than to win a medal for our country in international events. I won bronze in Spain, could have been better. Will aim for gold in the upcoming tournaments. It is a very proud & happy moment when you win a medal for your country. Efforts are to give my best always. I will fulfil my responsibilities with at most sincerity whether it is in administration or to represent India in sports," Suhas said.

The Noida DM also shared his dream of representing India at the Asian Games in China and winning the gold at the coveted event.

"Looking forward to representing India at the Asian Games in China and winning the top honours there. The dream is to see the Indian flag being raised high," the para-athlete said.

The Para-Badminton team kicked off Paris 2024 Paralympics Qualification Race in style as they bagged 18 medals including four gold medals at Spanish Level II Para-Badminton International 2023. (ANI)