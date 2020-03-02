Sumit Sangwan's one-year ban lifted by NADA

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan, who was to serve a one-year ban for consuming a prohibited substance, has been cleared by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after the athlete proved he took the medicine unintentionally.

The former Asian Games silver medallist's doping test showed the presence of Acetazolamide and was banned for one year on December 26 last year.

The boxer is now also eligible to take part in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the ban was lifted, Sangwan admitted that he faced hard times during that period but his family support helped him to tackle the situation.

"I have faced many things in these circumstances but I am taking this in a positive way because these things happened and I tackled them. I witnessed some hard times but family supported me and with the help of that I managed to face all those things," Sangwan told ANI.

"Even during this time, I used to travel to different places to practice because I knew I have not done anything wrong and will get through this thing," he added.

Earlier on December 26, NADA had taken to Twitter to announce its decision.

"Indian Boxer Sumit Sangwan had tested positive for the presence of Acetazolamide substance which comes under the category of 'Diuretics and Masking' agents. His sample was collected on 10th October 2019 while he was participating in the Elite Men Boxing Championship, 2019. (Contd.)," NADA India had tweeted.

"Today the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has rendered him ineligible for a period of one year under Article 10.5.1. In the absence of any provisional suspension, his suspension ordered by the Panel shall commence from today, i.e. 26th December 2019. (Contd.)," it had said in another tweet. (ANI)

