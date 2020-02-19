Sunil Kumar clinches gold in Greco-Roman at Asian Wrestling Championships, ends India's 27-year drought

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Sunil Kumar on Tuesday clinched the gold medal in 87 kg in the Greco-Roman after defeating Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships here.

With this win, Sunil ended India's 27 years-long wait for gold in the tournament.

The last Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Championships was Pappyu Yadav who won the title in 1993. (ANI)

