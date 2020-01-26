Sushil Kumar congratulates Mary Kom, Sindhu for Padma Awards

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Sunday congratulated boxer MC Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu on being conferred with Padma Bhushan.

"My heartiest congratulation to Mary Kom and PV Sindhu. They have performed very well for the country," Kumar told ANI.

On Saturday, cricketer Zaheer Khan, footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai were conferred with Padma Shri.

Film Director Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor were also conferred with Padma Shri.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. Among the awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. (ANI)

