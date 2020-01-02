Sushil Kumar pulls out of wrestling trials citing minor hand fracture

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): One of India's most decorated wrestlers Sushil Kumar has pulled out of the selection trials citing an injury on his hand.

"I am not participating in trials as I am sustaining a minor fracture on my hand. I enjoy sports and only take part in any competition when I'm fully fit," Sushil told ANI.

Two times Olympic medalist wrestler also submitted his medical certificate to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stating his unavailability for the trials.

"I have sent a medical certificate to the federation and they will look at it and discuss that in the coming days. I will abide by the decision of the federation," Sushil said.

The WFI sources told ANI that the committee will sit today to look into the matter of Sushil and will make a decision on him.

"Committee will sit today and take a call on Sushil Kumar," WFI source told ANI.

The wrestling trials for selecting the Indian Senior Free Style and Greco Roman Style wrestling teams will commence from Friday at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium.

The winners of the trials will make in the Indian squad for the two tournaments and the year's first ranking series in Rome from January 25 to 28. (ANI)

