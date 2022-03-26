Swiss Open: HS Prannoy storms into final after defeating Ginting

Basel [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Saturday stormed into the finals of the men's singles clash of the Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle here in Basel.

Playing at court 2, Prannoy defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18, in the semi-final match that lasted for 72 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler had defeated his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the quarter-final and entered into the semis.

Later in the day, shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth will be facing Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles semi-final clash. (ANI)