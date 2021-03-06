Swiss Open: Men's doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty progress to semis

Basel [Switzerland], March 6 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday (local time) progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open.

The pair defeated Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21, 21-19, 21-12 to progress ahead in the tournament.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost the first game quite comprehensively but the duo made a stunning comeback to win the next two games to progress ahead in the tournament.

Now, the duo would lock horns against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussemn in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open later today.



Earlier on Friday, Sai Praneeth bowed out of the Swiss after losing against Lee Zii Jia 14-21, 17-21.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have also progressed to the semi-finals of the Swiss Open after winning their respective matches here on Friday.

Sindhu secured a 21-16, 23-21 win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan while Srikanth defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-19, 21-15 to advance in the competition.

Earlier on Friday, Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa's fine run in the ongoing Swiss Open came to a disappointing end after a defeat in the quarter-finals.

In the singles match, Ajay Jayaram's fine run at the Swiss Open Super 300 came to an end with the defeat against Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The shuttler from Thailand thrashed the India badminton player in two straight sets 21-9, 21-6. (ANI)

