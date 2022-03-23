Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag win first round of men's doubles

Basel [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle, Basel on Wednesday.

Playing in court 1, the Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18, in a match that lasted for 57 minutes.

Despite losing in the first game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag made a promising comeback and thrashed the Indonesian duo to clinch victory in the first round.



Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy got defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21, in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

Apart from them, Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap lost against Yvonne Li of Germany 5-21, 17-21 in the second match of the day.

Later in the day, Kidambi Shrikant will be going against Mads Christophersen of Denmark in his men's singles clash. Indian pair of Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand will be facing Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. (ANI)

