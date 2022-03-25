Swiss Open: Sindhu defeats Michelle Li, storms into semi-final

Basel [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu on Friday stormed into the semi-final of the Swiss Open 2022, here at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.



Playing at court 2, the Indian shuttler defeated Canada's Michelle Li in straight games 21-10, 21-19, in the quarter-final match that lasted for 36 minutes.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in the third round of the Swiss Open to secure place in the quarter-finals.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles quarter-final while the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be going up against Malaysia's Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien. (ANI)

