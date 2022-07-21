Sydney McLaughlin cruises into 400m hurdles final at World Athletics Championships

Oregon [US], July 21 (ANI): Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin qualified for Friday's final in 52.17 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion looked in imperious form as she threw down the gauntlet to her challengers with a time of 52.17 in Wednesday's 400-meter semis.

She will go into Friday's final full of confidence after setting the fastest qualifying time at Hayward Field on a hot evening in Eugene.



The Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol surged home in 52.84 in the semi-final to take her place in Friday's final.

In the men's 400m semis, American Champion Allison delivered a fantastic comeback to advance to the final, while compatriot Michael Norman stormed to the fastest finish.

Meanwhile, in the other events, China's Feng Bin smashed her personal record by over three metres to become the world champion in the women's discus on day six at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Wednesday.

She beat out the last two Olympic champions, Sandra Perkovic of Croatia who won silver and home favourite Valarie Allman of USA.

The night finished with a new Championship record for Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto in the women's 3000m steeplechase. (ANI)

