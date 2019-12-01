Syed Modi International Championship: Carolina Marin clinches gold

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1(ANI): Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin on Sunday bagged gold medal after winning the final of Syed Modi International Badminton Championship here at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

Marin overpowered Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to register a 21-12, 21-16 win in the women's singles final match which lasted for 40 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma clinched silver medal after facing a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei.

Verma lost in straight games 15-21, 17 -21 to Tzu-Wei in the final match which lasted for 48 minutes. (ANI)

