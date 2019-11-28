Syed Modi International Championship: Prannoy, Sourabh, Lakshya progress to second round

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, and Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Prannoy defeated China's Li Shifeng 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 in the first round clash that lasted for 72-minute. Prannoy made a comeback after losing the first game and outclassed the opponent in the next two games. He will now face Wang Tzu-Wei of Taiwan in the second round match tomorrow.

In the other match, Verma trounced Canada's Xiaodong Sheng in two straight games 21-11, 21-16. The encounter lasted for 41-minutes. He will be up against countrymate Alap Mishra.

The 18-year-old Sen got walkover in his match against France's Thomas Rouxel and will play against Son Wan Ho from South Korea. (ANI)

