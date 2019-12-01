Syed Modi International Championship: Sourabh Verma clinches silver after losing final

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1(ANI): Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Sunday bagged silver medal after facing a defeat in the final of Syed Modi International Badminton Championship here at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

Verma lost in straight games 15-21, 17 -21 to Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in the match which lasted for 48 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Verma overpowered South Korea's Heo Kwang Hee to register a 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 win in the semi-final match.

Rituparna Das was knocked out of the tournament after she faced a 24-22, 21-15 defeat at the hands of Phittayaporn Chaiwan. (ANI)

