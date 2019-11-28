Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)

Syed Modi International Championship: Srikanth, Verma advance to quarterfinals

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:43 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.
Srikanth outclassed countrymate Parupalli Kashyap in the three-game long encounter 18-21, 22-20, 21-16. The match lasted for 67-minute in which Kashyap gave a tough fight to Srikanth to progress in the next round.
In another all-India clash, Verma defeated Alap Mishra in the two straight games 21-11, 21-18 that lasted for 28 minutes. Verma had the upper hand in the match and easily clinched the victory.
Verma will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Srikanth will play against Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the quarterfinal on November 28. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:36 IST

Afghanistan lead by 19-run after bundling Windies on 277

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Afghanistan were at a lead of 19 runs after bundling out West Indies at 277 in the first Test at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:46 IST

CFG acquires majority stake in Indian Super League's Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): City Football Group (CFG) has agreed on a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a major move into Indian football on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:45 IST

Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:23 IST

We have good relationship: Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho

Leeds [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): Tottenham's Harry Kane said that he has a good relationship with the new manager Jose Mourinho and the latter looks up to him for any advice on the team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Babita Phogat's wedding rituals begin with 'baan'

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat, who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Vivek Suhag, started performing marriage rituals with the 'Baan' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:03 IST

Time to heal my body: Ashwini Ponnappa

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa has provided an injury update, saying that it is time for her to heal her body.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:33 IST

TCS to provide digital experience at Standard Chartered...

Singapore, Nov 28 (ANI): Indigenous Marathon Foundation, a global lT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has announced to be the official technology partner of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) for the sixth year running.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Dwaine Pretorius fractures right hand in MSL

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov 28 (ANI): South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has fractured his right hand while playing in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:24 IST

FIFA Rankings: India drop two spots to 108th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 28 (ANI): The Indian football team dropped two spots to 108 in the latest FIFA rankings which were announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:09 IST

Syed Modi International Championship: Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat enter semis of Asian Archery...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 28 (ANI): Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women's recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:14 IST

Steve Smith working to find better night sleep: Tim Paine

London [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said that in-form batsman Steve Smith is working with Cricket Australia (CA) members to find a better sleep pattern.

Read More
iocl