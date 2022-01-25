Syed Modi International: Finalists Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout to split prize money

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): The two men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi India International 2022 will receive finalist World Ranking points and an equal share of the prize money.



The men's singles final between the two French players, Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared 'No Match' on Sunday after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 and the other finalist was deemed a close contact.

The Badminton World Federation in a statement on Tuesday stated: "Because the two withdrawals were simultaneous, no winner/champion could be determined. Because no winner/champion could be determined, both players are to receive finalist World Ranking points."

"Considering the circumstances, BWF will award each player an equal share of the winner and finalist prize money," the statement added. (ANI)

