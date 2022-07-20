Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath make winning start, Malvika Bansod crashes out

Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 (ANI): India's Parupalli Kashyap made a winning start to his campaign at Taipei Open 2022, defeating Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the men's singles category on Wednesday.

Kashyap defeated his opposition by 24-22, 21-10. The first game was a closely contested one but the second one was extremely one-sided. Kashyap won them both to seal the match for himself.

In the other men's singles match, Mithun Manjunath won against Kim Bruun of Denmark in the first round, advancing to the next.

He won the game within two straight games by 17-21, 15-21. Manjunath was extremely dominant on the court and easily eliminated his Danish opposition from the competition.

On the other hand in women's singles category, India's Malvika Bansod crashed out of the competition in the first round itself, losing to Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei.



Indian lost to Yu by 10-21, 21-15, 21-14. Bansod had got off a good start, winning the first game. But she lost the next two games and was eliminated from the competition.

Parupalli was last seen in the Singapore Open 2022, in which he lost in the first round of the men's singles category.

Kashyap was defeated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-14, 21-15, in a match that lasted 37 minutes.

Manjunath also last participated in the Singapore Open 2022, where he was eliminated in the second round.

Manjunath had incredibly defeated fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the previous round. But the 24-year-old lost the match to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 10-21, 21-18, 16-21 in one hour and 12 minutes after fighting back to win the second game in the second round.

In her previous tournament, Bansod had lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the opening round.

Nehwal defeated her compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted 34 minutes. (ANI)

