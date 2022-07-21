Taipei Open: Mithun Manjunath bows out, loses to Kodai Naraoka in second round

Taipei [Taiwan], July 21 (ANI): India's Mithun Manjunath bowed out of the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday after losing to fourth seed Kodai Naraoka in the second round.

In the match that lasted one hour and four minutes, Manjunath lost to Naraoka 24-22, 5-21, 17-21.

Earlier, third Seed Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open after winning the second-round contest against Lee Chia-hao 21-10, 21-19.



Playing on Court 4, the Indian shuttler claimed the first game 21-10 against Chia-hao with his swift move and aggressive shots.

In the second game, he continued to assert his dominance after the break and did not allow his opponent to make a comeback as he raced to a 16-2 lead and sealed the match in 37 minutes 21-19.

India's only remaining women's singles player Samiya Farooqui bowed out of the tournament after losing in straight games to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Wen-chi in the second round.

Fifth-seeded Men's doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will be in action later in the day. (ANI)

