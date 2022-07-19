Taipei Open: Mixed doubles duo Ishaan-Tanisha advance into next round

Taipei [Taiwan], July 19 (ANI): India's mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto sailed into the second round of the Taipei Open 2022 on Tuesday.

The Indian duo were tough in their 21-15, 21-8 victory over the world No. 95 Israeli duo of Misha Zilberman and Svetlana Zilberman.

The other two Indian players contesting on the day lost their matches in the qualifying round.



In the men's singles, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian battled hard but failed to win against Liao Jhuo Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-23, 21-17 in a match that lasted for one hour and two minutes.

In the women's singles, Keyura Mopati lost to Indonesia's Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 21-13, 21-14 in 33 minutes.

Star shuttler of India Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth in the women's singles, pulled out from the tournament at the eleventh hour. Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also not competing. (ANI)

