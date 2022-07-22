Taipei Open: Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar pair crash out

Taipei [Taiwan], July 22 (ANI): India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Friday.

The Indian pair suffered defeat 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the quarterfinals.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto started the match swiftly, but the Maylasian pair took 11-7 to enter the interval with a four-point advantage. At the end of the opening game, the score read 19-21.



In the second the Maylasian pair played with swift and aggressive moves to end the game in their favour with a straight-set victory of 21-19, 21-12.

On Thursday, The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17 to advance into the quarterfinals.

Third Seed Parupalli Kashyap is the only remaining Indian in the singles at the Taipei Open. (ANI)

