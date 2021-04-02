Tashkent to host 2023 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships

Lausanne [Switzerland], April 2 (ANI): President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Umar Kremlev during his visit to Uzbekistan officially announced that AIBA Men's boxing-championships">World Boxing Championships will take place in Tashkent in 2023.

The city of Tashkent is awarded the 2023 AIBA Men's boxing-championships">World Boxing Championships after the successful bid presentation by the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan. The AIBA Board of Directors voted in favor of the major event candidate city.

"I am happy to announce Uzbekistan, the country which has strong boxers and a champion's character, to be the host of the 2023 Championships. I am confident in the high-level organization, the huge fan's support and spectacular fights," Kremlev said in a statement.



During his visit to Uzbekistan, Kremlev held a working meeting and a press conference with the Chairman of the NOC Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov and the First Deputy Chairman of Boxing Federation of Ukbezkistan Saken Polatov. They discussed the development of boxing in Uzbekistan and Central Asia and the first stages of preparation for the World Championships.

"We are very thankful to our President and government for support in the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and sports in our country. Uzbekistan is one of the most active members of the International Boxing Association, we have rich boxing history. We are proud of our athletes and their victories. We are going to strengthen our cooperation with AIBA in the popularisation of boxing in our region and all around the globe. We have discussed the creation of an education center for coaches and R&Js here in Tashkent. This centre will work for the whole region of Central Asia," Shaabdurakhmonov said.

"We are very grateful that AIBA awarded Uzbekistan to be a host country of the AIBA Men's boxing-championships">World Boxing Championships. This is a great honor and huge responsibility. We will do our best to organise the tournament at the highest level. You can always count on us," Polatov said. (ANI)

