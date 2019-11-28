TCS to provide digital experience at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2019

Singapore, Nov 28 (ANI): Indigenous Marathon Foundation, a global lT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has announced to be the official technology partner of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) for the sixth year running.

The SCSM is one of the major global running events that attract approximately 50,000 runners each year across all race categories from more than 125 countries. The TCS-designed SCSM 2019 mobile application is set to play an integral role in the race, with features such as live runner tracking, race-day information, registration details, social media integration and more.

As an essential digital companion, the app also features a customizable fitness plan powered by Journey Fitness coaches, and the real-time status of pace, distance and calories burnt to help runners train and conquer the marathon.

Additionally, TCS will be sponsoring a squad of runners from the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (lMF), an organisation that uses running as a platform to help improve fitness and well-being for indigenous Australians, to take part in the race.

"We are proud to be the official technology partner of the Singapore Marathon for the sixth consecutive year. We view this partnership as an outstanding platform to demonstrate our commitment to community health and wellbeing," said Sean Davidson in an official statement, Head of Marketing and Communication, Asia Pacific, TCS. (ANI)

