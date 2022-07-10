Team India Sea Sakthi bags Communication prize in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 10 (ANI): Team India Sea Sakthi has bagged the Communication prize worth 2000 euros in the 9th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) powered by Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting.

Team India was the most supported team among the 38 participating teams. In the overall results, team India ranks 6th position based on performance in qualifiers, endurance and slalom race. In the Energy Class, the Italians on UniBoat (Italy) won, while in the Solar Class, the Sunflare Solar Team (Netherlands) did it again after their victory in 2021. In the Open Sea Class, it was the Brits from Vita Lion who walked away with this trophy.

Talking to ANI, Mohan, the Pilot of Team India Sea Sakthi said, "Team India was the best-supported team in the MEBC. The overall performance or all the technical ways we have secured overall sixth rank. About 16 teams participated in the Energy Class event. We have secured the sixth rank in the endurance race and fifth in the slalom race. This was our first participation. We have a year to prepare ourselves for the next year's MEBC and I hope that we will secure the top three positions."

Sumeet Anand, President, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) congratulated Team India. He said that Team India has showcased young India's ability to innovate for the planet's pressing problems such as climate change and how countries as distinct as Monaco and India can come together towards those challenges.

Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary, Yachtclub De Monaco said that looking at the first-ever participation of India in the event, the team did really well.



"We hope to see more teams from Indian universities coming in future to participate in MEBC. Every year we have a more imaginary innovation. I am sure we can have more participation. I am quite sure about that. Because in India you have a lot of universities and companies making the future of stability. I hope to see the development of the relationship between India and Monaco," he added.

Francesco Prazzo, Country General Manager, Monaco SBM Offshore, a company having more than 6000 employees worldwide and Sponsor of team India having their headquarter in Bangalore said, "Our role is to contribute to these kind of important events. As a company, we recognize that the energy transition is ongoing. We are an energy company. We believe that the occasions like MEBC are a unique stage to test the technology that can have a future in that area. It is our fourth year of participation in MEBC."

Prazzo further said that the company is based in India and is actively looking for talents. They are doing engineering works, supply chain activities and fleet support work. "We are really happy to have sponsored the team and we believe those guys will be the future of India," he added.

Mioline Gilbert, Team Leader, Uniboat, Italy, the winner of the championship said that it was a pleasure to be at the event and it was fantastic to win and see the results they had worked for finally come to life.

"I think the best part of the team is how we all try to work together. Even coming from different sectors of engineering mainly, we always try to pass the knowledge on to the younger students in order to bring the best possible boat for the best possible future of sustainability," he added.

Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is organised every year under the aegis of collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting, umbrella brand by Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the support of Credit Suisse, BMW and SBM Offshore, as well as the Oceanco shipyard. (ANI)

