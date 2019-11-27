Team of Deepika, Ankita, Bombayla win bronze at Asian Archery Championships

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bombayla Devi on Tuesday bagged a bronze medal in women's team recurve at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

They defeated Japan by 5-1 to bag the medal in the championship which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to congratulate them.

"The team of @ImDeepikaK , #AnkitaBhakat and #BombaylaDevi won the bronze in women's team recurve at the Asian Archery Championships after beating Japan 5-1. Great show. #KheloIndia @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @IndiaSports," SAI Tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the team of Atanu Das, Jayanta Talukdar and Tarundeep Rai had also bagged a bronze medal in the men's team recurve after beating China by 6-2. (ANI)

