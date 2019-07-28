Teams arrive at Jaisalmer for Army Scout Masters Competition 2019

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): Army teams from six countries (Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan) have arrived in India for the upcoming fifth edition of the Army Scout Masters competition, slated to begin here from August 5.

Two more teams of Sudan and Zimbabwe are expected to arrive by August 1 along with their vehicles and equipment. The tournament will commence under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command of Indian Army.

Six teams upon their arrival have started their acclimatisation, familiarisation with terrain and equipment besides carrying out practices for the various stages of the competition.

The competition will comprise of five stages in which navigation skills, endurance, marksmanship, and team spirit will be evaluated by a panel of international judges, arbitrators and referees over a period of nine days commencing August 6 at Jaisalmer and its neighboring areas.

The aim of the International Army Games is to foster military co-operation between the participating nations, develop trust between the armies for the sake of establishing a peaceful society, improving professional training and sharing of best practices being followed by participating nations.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held at Jaisalmer concurrent to a grand ceremony at Moscow on August 5 2019, which will be attended by the Members of the International Organising Committee, representatives of participating nations, defence attaches of participating nations, important dignitaries of India and other delegates.

The previous four editions of the competition were held at Russia and India will organise the fifth edition of the tournament on behalf of the International Organising Committee. The teams comprising of delegates, interpreters and participants were welcomed by the representatives of the Battle Axe Division at Jaisalmer.

The Indian Army being hosts have got an opportunity to showcase their professionalism and competence by participating in the competition for the first time. (ANI)

