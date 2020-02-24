Technical issues force NDTL to remain suspended

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The suspension on National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) will continue as there are some technical issues that need to be rectified, according to a Sports Ministry source.

"NDTL suspension is not over, there is some issue with IRMS system and it's taking time due to some scientific problem," the source told ANI.

"The suspension will continue till the time problem is not rectified, we have no rights to claim over suspension. We are trying to sort out the technical issues. International experts have also come for this," the source added.

On the other hand, National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) DG Navin Agarwal said that when they will get the intimation that the suspension is over, they will start sending samples to NDTL but they do not have direct involvement with NDTL in terms of its suspension.

On August 23, after failing to match the International Standards for Laboratories (ISL), NDTL in New Delhi had lost its accreditation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for six months, barring it from carrying out any doping test.

According to WADA, the suspension has been imposed due to non-conformities with the ISL as identified during a site visit.

"WADA has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi for a period of up to six months," the official statement had said. (ANI)

