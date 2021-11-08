Teenager Sankalp Gupta becomes 71st Grandmaster from India

Arandjelovac [Serbia], November 8 (ANI): Nagpur-based teenager Sankalp Gupta becomes the 71st Grandmaster of India after completing the third and final norm at the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac.

The 18-year-old secured the three required GM norms in just 24 days by playing three tournaments on the trot. In the three events, his rating performances were at 2599 and above. He also touched the 2500 Elo rating mark during the tournament.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.



Indian chess maestro and former world champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated Gupta on becoming a GM. "Been a great weekend for Indian chess again ! Congrats to our new entrant ... Now how long till we get to our 100th GM??" he tweeted.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) also took to Twitter and congratulated Sankalp for the remarkable achievement.

"Nagpur based teenager Sankalp Gupta becomes the 71st Grandmaster of the country after completing the requirement to be next GM of the country by securing the final norm at Serbia. AICF congratulate Sankalp for the remarkable achievement," tweeted AICF. (ANI)

