Athletics Federation of India (AFI) logo
Athletics Federation of India (AFI) logo

Tejaswin Shankar opts out from World Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Ahead of the IAAF World Championships in Doha from September 27, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has conveyed his inability to compete in the tournament to Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday.
In a statement to the AFI, the US-based Shankar said he was in his off-season and not in jumping shape yet and hence declined to compete in Doha.
Though he missed the qualifying standard (2.30m) by two centimeters, the 20-year-old Tejaswin Shankar made the grade by virtue of his being among the IAAF top performance list as he is ranked 39th in the world. The World Championships can have a maximum of 32 competitors in the high jump.
"We would have liked him to compete in Doha and gain the experience of the big stage, but we respect his decision to decline the invitation. We hope he will train hard and remain injury-free and be a part of the Indian squad in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla.
Earlier on Monday, AFI declared the 25-member national squad for the IAAF World Championships which includes:
Men -- Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), KT Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T (Marathon), Sreeshankar M (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, KS Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men's & Mixed Relay).
Women -- PU Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya VK, Poovamma MR, Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women & Mixed Relay).
The championship, commencing on September 27, will conclude on October 6. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:24 IST

Venue for India-Bangladesh U-23 series shifted to Lucknow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The venue for the five-match ODI series between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 has been shifted from Raipur to Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:12 IST

Kohli shares picture with Anushka, netizens term couple...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): As soon as India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, netizens swarmed his account and termed the couple a 'definition of true love'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:43 IST

'Guys are still thinking about it': Williamson on heartbreaking...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 11 (ANI): Two months after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the finals of the 50-over Cricket World Cup against England, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the entire team is still thinking about the match and trying to make sense of it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:04 IST

Extremely proud of our performance against Qatar, says Gurpreet...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): As India held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in the qualifying tournament for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that he is extremely proud of what the team achieved in Doha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:29 IST

Justin Langer backs Warner for the final Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer has said one good innings from opening batsman David Warner will help the team win the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:38 IST

After goalless draw against Qatar, Sunil Chhetri lauds his 'boys'

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): As India held Asian Champions Qatar to a goalless draw in the qualifiers of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2020, Sunil Chhetri lauded the team, saying "that is my team and those are my boys".

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:10 IST

Iranian woman kills self after being denied entry to football stadium

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Iranian woman, Sahar Khodayari, who was denied entry to football stadium has passed away after setting herself on fire, human rights organisation Amnesty International confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:32 IST

St Kitts, Nevis Patriots record highest CPL run-chase

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Sept 11 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down 242 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (local time) to record the highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:17 IST

SLC denies NOC to Niroshan Dickwella for CPL

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella has been denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to participate in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:52 IST

India hold Asian Champions Qatar to a draw

Doha (Qatar), Sept 11 (ANI): India came up with their most significant result in recent times as they held Asian Champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their second Group E match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Brijesh Yadav defeats Maleusz Goinski by 5-0 in World Boxing...

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 10 (ANI): India made a winning start in the Men's World Boxing Championships as Brijesh Yadav registered a dominating 5-0 win over Poland's Maleusz Goinski here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:26 IST

Joe Root under no pressure at all: Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss on Tuesday said skipper Joe Root is under 'no pressure' at all in his position as team's captain.

Read More
iocl