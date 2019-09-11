Tejaswin Shankar opts out from World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Ahead of the IAAF World Championships in Doha from September 27, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has conveyed his inability to compete in the tournament to Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday.

In a statement to the AFI, the US-based Shankar said he was in his off-season and not in jumping shape yet and hence declined to compete in Doha.

Though he missed the qualifying standard (2.30m) by two centimeters, the 20-year-old Tejaswin Shankar made the grade by virtue of his being among the IAAF top performance list as he is ranked 39th in the world. The World Championships can have a maximum of 32 competitors in the high jump.

"We would have liked him to compete in Doha and gain the experience of the big stage, but we respect his decision to decline the invitation. We hope he will train hard and remain injury-free and be a part of the Indian squad in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla.

Earlier on Monday, AFI declared the 25-member national squad for the IAAF World Championships which includes:

Men -- Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), KT Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T (Marathon), Sreeshankar M (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, KS Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men's & Mixed Relay).

Women -- PU Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya VK, Poovamma MR, Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women & Mixed Relay).

The championship, commencing on September 27, will conclude on October 6. (ANI)

