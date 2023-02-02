Thailand Masters: Sumeeth Reddy-Ponnappa, Sameer Verma eliminated in first round

Bangkok [Thailand], February 1 (ANI): The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Masters in Bangkok after first-round loss.

In their first-round match, the duo lost to the Indonesian duo of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati by 11-21, 17-21.

Shuttler Sameer Verma also suffered a loss to China's Li Shifeng, after which he was eliminated from the competition in the first round itself.



Sameer lost the match by 14-21, 16-21.

The Indian women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to China's Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian in the first round by 8-21, 10-21.

Priyanshu Rajawat also lost to South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee and crashed out of the men's singles competition in the first round itself.

Rajawat lost the match by 21-14, 19-21, 27-25.

The Thailand Masters started from January 31 and will go on till February 5. (ANI)

