Thailand Open: Carolina Marin claims title after beating Tai Ying in final

Bangkok [Thailand], January 24 (ANI): Spain's Carolina Marin on Sunday defeated Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles final to lift the Thailand Open.

Olympic gold medalist won the summit clash in two straight games 21-19, 21-17 in an encounter that lasted for 48 minutes. In a much tighter contest, the Spaniard claimed the first game 21-19. The Taiwanese appeared to lose her confidence early in the second set, as a dangerous Marin asserted her dominance.

Ying saved four match points but it was too late to overpower Marin as she claimed her second title in a fortnight in Thailand.

In the men's singles final which was an all Denmark contest, Viktor Axelsen defeated his countrymate Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-11, 21-7 to claim his second title in Thailand.



India's challenge in the tournament ended on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the semifinal.

Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final after beating Rankireddy and Ponnappa 22-20, 18-21, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted about an hour.

After losing the hard-fought first game, the Indian pair came out all guns blazing to claim the second game despite the strong challenge from the opponents.

In the final game of the encounter, both the teams gave their all in an effort to march to the summit clash, but the Indian duo failed to outclass the local pair. The Thai pair went to the mid-game break with a two-point advantage and continued their dominance in the rest of the match and won the game 21-12.

On Sunday, Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachai beat the South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung in the mixed doubles final to lift the Thailand Open title. (ANI)

